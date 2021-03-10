Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $280.64.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In related news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.62, for a total transaction of $6,224,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,235,501.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Walske sold 9,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total transaction of $2,441,855.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,515.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,946 shares of company stock valued at $22,269,990. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $383,608,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 4,782.4% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,041,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $270,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,573 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 118.3% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 958,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,395,000 after purchasing an additional 519,161 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,363,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $505,757,000 after purchasing an additional 424,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,794,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,965,000 after purchasing an additional 315,099 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys stock opened at $228.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.04. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $104.90 and a fifty-two week high of $300.91. The company has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Synopsys will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.