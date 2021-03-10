Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target Cut to $51.00

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.74% from the stock’s previous close.

NOVA has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunnova Energy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.92.

Shares of NYSE:NOVA opened at $39.31 on Monday. Sunnova Energy International has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.04.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.59). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 113.82%. The company had revenue of $38.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.41 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Salvo John T. Santo sold 32,944 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $1,395,507.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,846.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $122,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,417,451 shares of company stock worth $142,482,994.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Kepos Capital LP increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 5.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 533.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

