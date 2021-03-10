Contrasting Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) & SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS)

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) and SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Apollo Investment and SuRo Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Investment 1 5 1 0 2.00 SuRo Capital 0 0 2 0 3.00

Apollo Investment currently has a consensus price target of $8.83, indicating a potential downside of 37.92%. SuRo Capital has a consensus price target of $16.75, indicating a potential upside of 26.03%. Given SuRo Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SuRo Capital is more favorable than Apollo Investment.

Profitability

This table compares Apollo Investment and SuRo Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Investment -43.98% 12.35% 4.60% SuRo Capital 1,249.39% -6.27% -3.94%

Dividends

Apollo Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. SuRo Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. Apollo Investment pays out 57.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.5% of Apollo Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of SuRo Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Apollo Investment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of SuRo Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Apollo Investment and SuRo Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Investment $276.92 million 3.35 -$116.06 million $2.16 6.59 SuRo Capital $1.50 million 176.44 $23.95 million N/A N/A

SuRo Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Apollo Investment.

Volatility & Risk

Apollo Investment has a beta of 2, suggesting that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SuRo Capital has a beta of 2.23, suggesting that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SuRo Capital beats Apollo Investment on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products. It prefers to invest in warrants, makes equity co-investments, and may also invest in cash equivalents, U.S. government securities, high-quality debt investments that mature in one year or less, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, non-U.S. investments, or securities of public companies that are not thinly traded. It also focuses on other investments such as collateralized loan obligations and credit-linked notes. The fund typically invests in building materials, business services, cable television, chemicals, consumer products, direct marketing, distribution, energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media, publishing, retail and transportation. It primarily invests between $20 million and $250 million in its portfolio companies. The fund seeks to make investments with stated maturities of five to 10 years.

SuRo Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria. It seeks to invest in the technology subsectors of social/mobile marketplaces, sustainability, cloud computing and big data, social media, mobile computing and applications, software as a service, Internet commerce, green technology and education technology. The fund invests in the form of non-controlling equity and equity-related investments, including common stock, warrants, preferred stock and similar forms of senior equity, which may or may not be convertible into a portfolio company's common equity, and convertible debt securities with a significant equity component. It will invest in companies based in United States. It generally invests in companies with a market value of over $100 million. Typically, the firm exits its position within 18 months of going public, or 12 months after any relevant lock-up has expired.

