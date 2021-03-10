Brokerages Anticipate Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.75 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) will post $1.75 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings. Motorola Solutions reported sales of $1.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full-year sales of $8.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.97 billion to $8.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.37 billion to $8.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.69.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $10,153,327.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,488.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,954,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705,402 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 252.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 2,187,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $343,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,114 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,103,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $331,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,623 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,956,124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $332,658,000 after acquiring an additional 45,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,867,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $317,635,000 after purchasing an additional 227,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSI opened at $177.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.86 and its 200-day moving average is $168.02. The company has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Motorola Solutions has a 52-week low of $120.77 and a 52-week high of $184.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.17%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

