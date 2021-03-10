Woodside Petroleum (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Woodside Petroleum (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of WOPEY stock opened at $19.45 on Friday. Woodside Petroleum has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $21.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.63 and its 200 day moving average is $16.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
About Woodside Petroleum
