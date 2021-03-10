Woodside Petroleum (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Woodside Petroleum (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of WOPEY stock opened at $19.45 on Friday. Woodside Petroleum has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $21.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.63 and its 200 day moving average is $16.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

About Woodside Petroleum

Woodside Petroleum Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

