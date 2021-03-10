Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) versus Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Critical Contrast

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) and Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Navistar International and Nikola’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navistar International $7.50 billion 0.59 -$347.00 million $0.10 442.00 Nikola N/A N/A $2.73 million N/A N/A

Nikola has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Navistar International.

Profitability

This table compares Navistar International and Nikola’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navistar International -4.62% -0.26% 0.15% Nikola N/A -31.78% -24.67%

Volatility & Risk

Navistar International has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nikola has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.9% of Navistar International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of Nikola shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.2% of Navistar International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of Nikola shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Navistar International and Nikola, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navistar International 0 8 2 0 2.20 Nikola 0 5 3 0 2.38

Navistar International currently has a consensus price target of $35.56, suggesting a potential downside of 19.54%. Nikola has a consensus price target of $35.86, suggesting a potential upside of 145.26%. Given Nikola’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nikola is more favorable than Navistar International.

Summary

Navistar International beats Nikola on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services. It manufactures and distributes Class 4 through 8 trucks and buses in the common carrier, private carrier, government, leasing, construction, energy/petroleum, and student and commercial transportation markets under the International and IC brands; and designs, engineers, and produces sheet metal components, including truck cabs and engines. The company also provides customers with proprietary products needed to support the International commercial truck, IC bus, and engine lines, as well as other product lines; and a selection of other standard truck, trailer, and engine aftermarket parts. In addition, it manufactures and distributes mid-range diesel engines, as well as provides customers with additional engine offerings in the agriculture, marine, genset, and light truck markets; sells engines to original equipment manufacturers (OEM) for various on-and-off-road applications; and offers contract manufacturing services under the MWM brand to OEMs for the assembly of their engines. Further, the company provides retail, wholesale, and lease financing of products of its trucks and parts, as well as financing for wholesale and retail accounts receivable. Additionally, it exports trucks, buses, and engines. The company markets its commercial products through an independent dealer network, as well as through retail outlets; and its reconditioned used trucks to owner-operators and fleet buyers through its network of used truck dealers. It operates approximately 1,052 outlets in the United States and Canada, and 89 outlets in Mexico. Navistar International Corporation was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Lisle, Illinois.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications. Nikola Corporation was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

