MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Trading 5.6% Higher

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)’s stock price traded up 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.99 and last traded at $54.30. 887,568 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 570,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.40.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of MarineMax from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.95 and its 200-day moving average is $34.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.79.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.43. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. MarineMax’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MarineMax news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $148,434.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 9,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $330,556.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 352,447 shares in the company, valued at $12,353,267.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,331 shares of company stock worth $3,000,191 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,749,000 after acquiring an additional 39,829 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 239.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 694,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,820,000 after acquiring an additional 489,743 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 533,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,702,000 after acquiring an additional 13,994 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 431,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,118,000 after acquiring an additional 178,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 416,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,574,000 after acquiring an additional 182,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

