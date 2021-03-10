ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Shares Up 5.6%

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.78 and last traded at $4.72. 158,164 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 807,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.73.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts forecast that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,634,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,618,000 after purchasing an additional 8,626 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 14.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRQR)

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase 1/2 stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase 1/2 aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.

