CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Trading Up 6.3%

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)’s share price was up 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $85.90 and last traded at $84.80. Approximately 714,055 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 837,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.79.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CVAC shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CureVac in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded CureVac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Get CureVac alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of CureVac by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,267,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,780,000 after acquiring an additional 65,377 shares during the period. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new position in CureVac in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,241,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CureVac during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,905,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in CureVac in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,220,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CureVac in the third quarter worth $2,443,000. Institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

About CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its lead proprietary programs include CV8102 that is in a Phase 1 dose escalating clinical trials for four types of cancers as a monotherapy and in combination with anti-PD-1; and CV7202, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trials as a vaccine candidate against rabies.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.