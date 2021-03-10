CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Trading Up 6.3%

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)’s share price was up 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $85.90 and last traded at $84.80. Approximately 714,055 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 837,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.79.
Several equities analysts recently commented on CVAC shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CureVac in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded CureVac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.16.
About CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)
CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its lead proprietary programs include CV8102 that is in a Phase 1 dose escalating clinical trials for four types of cancers as a monotherapy and in combination with anti-PD-1; and CV7202, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trials as a vaccine candidate against rabies.
