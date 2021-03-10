Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)’s stock price rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $51.39 and last traded at $50.85. Approximately 2,189,377 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 2,705,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.88.

DT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Dynatrace from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynatrace has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.76.

The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 181.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.63.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $182.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.36 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 61,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $2,710,686.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 92,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,075.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $2,165,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,014,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,966,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,966,780 shares of company stock worth $440,757,605 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 189.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 164,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after buying an additional 107,535 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 216,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after buying an additional 16,782 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 156,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after buying an additional 9,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at about $2,795,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

