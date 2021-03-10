Zacks: Brokerages Expect InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.24 Million

Analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) will announce $83.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for InterDigital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $80.11 million to $85.60 million. InterDigital posted sales of $76.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that InterDigital will report full-year sales of $347.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $325.82 million to $371.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $376.10 million, with estimates ranging from $330.80 million to $421.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover InterDigital.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). InterDigital had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 16.17%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IDCC shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley lifted their target price on InterDigital from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.80.

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $64.60 on Wednesday. InterDigital has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $69.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.78.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 518,160 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,442,000 after acquiring an additional 30,210 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 6.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,837 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,917 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 905 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,547,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in InterDigital by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 787,292 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,773,000 after buying an additional 67,254 shares during the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

