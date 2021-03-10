SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at KeyCorp

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) had its price target increased by analysts at KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SCPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered SciPlay from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on SciPlay from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.32.

SCPL stock opened at $17.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.48. SciPlay has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $21.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.46.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.09). SciPlay had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 3.81%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SciPlay will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCPL. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SciPlay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in SciPlay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SciPlay by 142.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in SciPlay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms worldwide. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

