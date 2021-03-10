Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Stock Price Up 9.7% After Analyst Upgrade

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL)’s stock price rose 9.7% during mid-day trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $7.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Endo International traded as high as $7.85 and last traded at $7.67. Approximately 5,368,076 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 4,554,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ENDP. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Endo International in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Endo International from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Endo International from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Endo International from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Endo International in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Endo International in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endo International by 131.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endo International in the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Endo International by 151.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 51,717 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.70.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.27. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 85.80% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Endo International plc will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

