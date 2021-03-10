Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Trading 5.9% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) traded up 5.9% on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $35.90 and last traded at $35.07. 1,930,570 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 1,517,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.11.

Specifically, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 3,127 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.04 per share, for a total transaction of $100,189.08. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 107,572 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total transaction of $4,267,381.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,472,422 shares of company stock worth $56,467,503 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CWH shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.24. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 270.25%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently -55.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 37.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camping World Company Profile (NYSE:CWH)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

