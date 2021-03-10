Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $88.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Phillips 66 traded as high as $89.90 and last traded at $89.80, with a volume of 61136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.35.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PSX. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,360,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,200,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $223,878,000 after purchasing an additional 19,440 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $399,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.30. The company has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

About Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.