The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Trading 6.5% Higher

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)’s stock price traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $214.59 and last traded at $211.45. 508,074 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 409,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $198.61.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $226.35 and a 200-day moving average of $187.04.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The business had revenue of $748.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.98 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, EVP Ivan C. Smith sold 2,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.41, for a total transaction of $565,162.51. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total transaction of $5,000,845.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,890,994.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,650 shares of company stock valued at $24,095,678. Company insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

