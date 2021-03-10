Ryerson Holding Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.65 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:RYI)

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) – KeyCorp increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ryerson in a research report issued on Sunday, March 7th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.65 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.50.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.54). Ryerson had a positive return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 0.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

NYSE:RYI opened at $16.04 on Tuesday. Ryerson has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $18.52. The company has a market cap of $611.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.73 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryerson by 298.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Ryerson in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Ryerson by 12.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Ryerson by 28.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Ryerson by 50.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

Read More: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.