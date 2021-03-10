Analysts Offer Predictions for L3Harris Technologies, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LHX)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for L3Harris Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 8th. Seaport Global Securities analyst R. Safran anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.82 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at $14.46 EPS.
L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $187.97 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies has a 52-week low of $142.01 and a 52-week high of $209.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $184.35 and a 200-day moving average of $182.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.73%.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 9,581.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 48,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,137,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 21,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 319,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,313,000 after purchasing an additional 32,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.
About L3Harris Technologies
L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.
