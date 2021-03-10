Analysts Offer Predictions for L3Harris Technologies, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LHX)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for L3Harris Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 8th. Seaport Global Securities analyst R. Safran anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.82 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at $14.46 EPS.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.20.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $187.97 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies has a 52-week low of $142.01 and a 52-week high of $209.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $184.35 and a 200-day moving average of $182.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.73%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 9,581.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 48,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,137,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 21,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 319,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,313,000 after purchasing an additional 32,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

