PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $14.00. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. PBF Energy traded as high as $17.24 and last traded at $16.47, with a volume of 40627 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.73.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PBF. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on PBF Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America downgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on PBF Energy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $274,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Barone sold 1,986 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $32,888.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBF. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,959,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726,129 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,663,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 181.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,397 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,424,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,884,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,552,000 after purchasing an additional 922,090 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average is $7.99.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($4.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.41) by ($1.12). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post -10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Company Profile (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

