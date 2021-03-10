Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $68.35 and last traded at $67.74, with a volume of 34808 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.05.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is 32.70%.

BIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.42.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.84.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. Big Lots had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Big Lots by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Big Lots by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Big Lots by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Big Lots by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Big Lots by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

About Big Lots (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

