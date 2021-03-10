Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $128.00 to $131.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Northern Trust traded as high as $102.37 and last traded at $102.31, with a volume of 25241 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.92.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.65.
In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $775,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.12.
Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.23%.
About Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS)
Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.
