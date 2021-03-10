Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $128.00 to $131.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Northern Trust traded as high as $102.37 and last traded at $102.31, with a volume of 25241 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.92.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.65.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $775,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 17,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 64,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,031,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

About Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Article: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.