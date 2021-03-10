Brokers Offer Predictions for Karuna Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report issued on Friday, March 5th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $7.78 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.90.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $122.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.64.

Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $119.70 on Monday. Karuna Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $52.62 and a 12-month high of $146.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.36 and its 200 day moving average is $96.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -59.55 and a beta of 2.07.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89).

In related news, Director Atul Pande sold 5,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $529,344.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,714 shares in the company, valued at $529,344.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $474,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,026,214 shares of company stock valued at $120,614,915. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 1,336.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP boosted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 3,169.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric disorders and pain. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, Alzheimer's, and pain, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

