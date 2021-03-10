The Descartes Systems Group Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $2.28 Per Share (TSE:DSG)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Descartes Systems Group in a research report issued on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James analyst S. Li anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.28 for the year. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

DSG opened at C$78.44 on Monday. The Descartes Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of C$38.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$82.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$78.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$75.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.63 billion and a PE ratio of 128.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

