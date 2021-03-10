Short Interest in Searchlight Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRCH) Rises By 30.0%

Searchlight Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRCH) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the January 28th total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
SRCH opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. Searchlight Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02.
About Searchlight Minerals
