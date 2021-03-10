Texas Mineral Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMRC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Texas Mineral Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMRC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the January 28th total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,968,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS TMRC opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. Texas Mineral Resources has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $4.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.81.

Texas Mineral Resources Company Profile

Texas Mineral Resources Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Round Top rare earth-uranium-beryllium project covering 950 acres in Hudspeth County, Texas; and prospecting permits covering 9,345 acres adjacent to the Round Top project.

