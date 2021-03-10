Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) PT Raised to $11.50 at Desjardins

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) had its price target raised by Desjardins from $11.00 to $11.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ARESF. CIBC lifted their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities downgraded Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.25 to $11.85 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARESF opened at $8.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.66. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $9.79.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

