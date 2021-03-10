InfuSystem (INFU) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 17th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INFU opened at $18.21 on Wednesday. InfuSystem has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $20.17. The stock has a market cap of $368.52 million, a PE ratio of 52.03 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Separately, Sidoti began coverage on shares of InfuSystem in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

