Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) (TSE:MRE) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”

Raymond James cut shares of Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) (TSE:MRE) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have C$18.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO)’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MRE. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on shares of Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

TSE:MRE opened at C$13.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.05, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.88. Martinrea International Inc. has a 1-year low of C$5.64 and a 1-year high of C$16.27.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

