TD Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN)

TD Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$14.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$13.50.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tricon Residential from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$13.47.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

TCN opened at C$12.46 on Friday. Tricon Residential has a one year low of C$5.45 and a one year high of C$13.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.39 billion and a PE ratio of 21.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager primarily focused on rental housing in North America. The firm invests in a portfolio of single-family rental homes, multi-family rental apartments and for-sale housing assets, and manages third-party capital in connection with its investments.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.