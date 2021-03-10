Morgan Stanley Boosts Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target to C$65.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RCI.B. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rogers Communications from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$63.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$66.85.

TSE RCI.B opened at C$60.27 on Friday. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of C$46.81 and a 12 month high of C$63.40. The stock has a market cap of C$30.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$58.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$57.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.05.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

