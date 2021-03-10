MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) PT Raised to C$9.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on MEG Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight Capital upped their target price on MEG Energy to C$9.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MEG Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. CSFB increased their price target on MEG Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on MEG Energy from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$6.35.

TSE:MEG opened at C$7.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.03. MEG Energy has a 1-year low of C$1.13 and a 1-year high of C$8.10. The stock has a market cap of C$2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.22.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

