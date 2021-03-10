Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Raised to “Outperform” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. National Bank Financial currently has C$30.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$27.00. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Intertape Polymer Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$18.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$32.50 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$16.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of ITP stock opened at C$24.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$23.63 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.22. Intertape Polymer Group has a 52-week low of C$7.02 and a 52-week high of C$26.86.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions in Canada, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its paper and film based tapes include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes; industrial and specialty tapes, such as double-coated, duct, electrical and electronic, filament, flatback, foil, paper, polyethylene, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and stencil products; and complementary packaging systems.

