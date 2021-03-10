Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Raised to “Outperform” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. National Bank Financial currently has C$30.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$27.00. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Intertape Polymer Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$18.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$32.50 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$16.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of ITP stock opened at C$24.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$23.63 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.22. Intertape Polymer Group has a 52-week low of C$7.02 and a 52-week high of C$26.86.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions in Canada, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its paper and film based tapes include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes; industrial and specialty tapes, such as double-coated, duct, electrical and electronic, filament, flatback, foil, paper, polyethylene, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and stencil products; and complementary packaging systems.

