Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) PT Raised to C$7.50

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$4.00 to C$7.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial set a C$2.75 target price on Frontera Energy and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Frontera Energy from C$4.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Get Frontera Energy alerts:

FEC opened at C$6.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$631.58 million and a P/E ratio of -1.32. Frontera Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.01 and a 12-month high of C$7.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.21.

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 157.7 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Pacific Exploration & Production Corporation and changed its name to Frontera Energy Corporation in June 2017.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Frontera Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontera Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.