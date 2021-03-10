Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Trading Up 6.7%

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) was up 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.98 and last traded at $27.21. Approximately 1,810,580 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 138% from the average daily volume of 761,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.50.

Several research analysts have commented on SHC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.50 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on Sotera Health in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sotera Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.55.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.85.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHC. Warburg Pincus LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,263,436,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,045,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,205,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,159,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,879,000.

Sotera Health Company Profile (NYSE:SHC)

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the United States and internationally. Its sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; and lab services comprise analytical chemistry, medical device, and pharmaceutical lab testing, as well as microbiology testing.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.