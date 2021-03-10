Morguard (TSE:MRC) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $110.36

Morguard Co. (TSE:MRC)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$110.36 and traded as high as C$115.00. Morguard shares last traded at C$113.50, with a volume of 13,634 shares.

Separately, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Morguard from C$175.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$110.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$110.95. The firm has a market cap of C$1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.32, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops real estate properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 20, 2020, the company owned a portfolio of 207 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties that comprised 17,637 residential suites, approximately 17.2 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,903 hotel rooms.

