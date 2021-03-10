boohoo group (LON:BOO) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $345.43

Shares of boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 345.43 ($4.51) and traded as low as GBX 313.83 ($4.10). boohoo group shares last traded at GBX 334 ($4.36), with a volume of 4,917,499 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of boohoo group from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 480 ($6.27) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.27) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of boohoo group from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 530 ($6.92) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 415.38 ($5.43).

Get boohoo group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.21 billion and a PE ratio of 50.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 345.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 321.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

In other news, insider Iain McDonald bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 335 ($4.38) per share, for a total transaction of £335,000 ($437,679.64).

About boohoo group (LON:BOO)

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. boohoo group plc provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, and Coast brands.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.