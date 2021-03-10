Brokers Offer Predictions for Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.39). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ANF. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Shares of ANF stock opened at $32.23 on Monday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $33.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In related news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 152,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $3,812,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 134.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 32.1% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 18,611 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.