Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “CHF 28” Price Target for ABB (VTX:ABBN)

Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 28 target price on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ABBN has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a CHF 25 price target on shares of ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 19 price target on shares of ABB and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 20 price target on shares of ABB and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. HSBC set a CHF 24 price target on shares of ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 23.50 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 23.90.

ABB has a 1 year low of CHF 21.65 and a 1 year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

