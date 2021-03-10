Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target Raised to C$17.00

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Cineplex from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$7.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$12.36.

TSE:CGX opened at C$14.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$12.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$900.60 million and a P/E ratio of -1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. Cineplex has a twelve month low of C$4.32 and a twelve month high of C$31.03.

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatres and digital commerce.

