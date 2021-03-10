Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Rating Increased to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have C$1.25 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$0.85.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BBD.B. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.10 to C$0.57 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.80 to C$0.70 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.65 to C$0.80 in a research report on Friday. Cowen lowered shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$0.45 and set an underpeform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$0.82.

Shares of BBD.B opened at C$0.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.46. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12-month low of C$0.70 and a 12-month high of C$9.25.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

