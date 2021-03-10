Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given a €3.40 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €3.40 ($4.00) price objective on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NOKIA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.80 ($4.47) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €3.65 ($4.29) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.80 ($4.47) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €3.30 ($3.88) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Nokia Oyj currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €3.86 ($4.54).

Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a 12 month high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

