SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $309.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

SBAC has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $291.00 to $277.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SBA Communications from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $311.85.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $242.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.94. SBA Communications has a 12-month low of $205.20 and a 12-month high of $328.37. The stock has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,618.69 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth $297,815,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 238.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 434,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,532,000 after purchasing an additional 306,618 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,456,000 after purchasing an additional 227,280 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,047,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,710,000 after purchasing an additional 174,568 shares during the period. Finally, Skye Global Management LP grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 381,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,633,000 after purchasing an additional 168,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.