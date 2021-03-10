Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to announce $0.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.53. Freeport-McMoRan posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 375%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full-year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FCX. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Argus upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.12.

NYSE FCX traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.43. 24,491,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,239,289. The company has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -382.51 and a beta of 2.27. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $39.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.10 and a 200 day moving average of $23.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $70,558,600.00. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,078.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,073,240 shares of company stock worth $72,221,822 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,705 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

