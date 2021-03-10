ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Shares of ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) rose 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.18. Approximately 183,474 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 340,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

The stock has a market cap of $93.29 million, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from ARC Document Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ARC Document Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,050,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 62,221 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,847,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 529,252 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in ARC Document Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

About ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC)

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects and related project-based businesses; and archive and information management services, such as software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information.

