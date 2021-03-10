ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Trading 6.8% Higher

Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $74.89 and last traded at $73.75. 624,927 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 162% from the average session volume of 238,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.05.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens upgraded ArcBest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Cowen raised their target price on ArcBest from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ArcBest from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.11 million. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This is a positive change from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

In related news, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $85,815.72. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at about $632,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 19,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at about $781,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 6,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

