Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Priority Technology Holdings Inc. is a fintech enterprise. It provides end-to-end solutions for payment and payment-adjacent opportunities to merchant network and distribution partners. Priority Technology Holdings Inc. is based in Alpharetta, United States. “

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Priority Technology from $16.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday.

PRTH opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.15. Priority Technology has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $9.50.

In other news, CTO Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $63,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,991,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,567,368.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock worth $594,200 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Priority Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Priority Technology by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Priority Technology by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Priority Technology by 213.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 13,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Priority Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $521,000. 5.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable business work functions and revenue performance management.

