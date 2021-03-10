Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Petrofac Limited is an oilfield service company serving the oil and gas production and processing industry. It operates in four segments: Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Projects & Operations, Engineering & Consulting Services and Integrated Energy Services. The company has operations primarily in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Turkmenistan, Malaysia, Algeria, Kuwait, Qatar and other countries. Petrofac Limited is based in St Helier, the Channel Islands. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Investec lowered shares of Petrofac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays lowered shares of Petrofac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.75.

Shares of POFCY stock opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average of $0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Petrofac has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $1.42. The firm has a market cap of $636.48 million, a P/E ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.48.

About Petrofac

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

