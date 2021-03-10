Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Subsea 7’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. SEB Equities lowered shares of Subsea 7 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Subsea 7 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Subsea 7 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Subsea 7 from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Subsea 7 from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Subsea 7 currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of SUBCY stock opened at $11.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. Subsea 7 has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $11.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.83.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.33). Subsea 7 had a negative return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. Analysts forecast that Subsea 7 will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

