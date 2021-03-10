Entain’s (ENT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Entain (LON:ENT) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,730 ($22.60) price target on the stock.

ENT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 1,601 ($20.92) to GBX 1,647 ($21.52) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of ENT stock opened at GBX 1,417 ($18.51) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,337.94. The company has a market cap of £8.29 billion and a PE ratio of -52.12. Entain has a 52-week low of GBX 1,012 ($13.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,494 ($19.52).

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand; software and technology for race books and sportsbook under the Stadium brand; online sports betting, casino, and gaming products under the Eurobet brand; sports action and horse racing under the Neds brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

