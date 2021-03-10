Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets restated their hold rating on shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ferrari from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferrari from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $210.00.
Shares of RACE stock opened at $188.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.62, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $127.73 and a 1-year high of $233.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.34.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 152.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 166.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.
About Ferrari
Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.
