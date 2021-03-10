Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets restated their hold rating on shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ferrari from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferrari from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $210.00.

Shares of RACE stock opened at $188.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.62, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $127.73 and a 1-year high of $233.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.34.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts expect that Ferrari will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 152.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 166.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

